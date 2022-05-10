BJP assured of victory in Champawat: Minister Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi reached Banbasa, today, and addressed party workers at a meeting held at the camp office of former MLA Kailash Gahatodi. He said that the party would win the Champawat by-election by more than 30 thousand votes.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the BJP candidate in the Champawat by-election. He will file his nomination in Champawat on Monday.

Earlier, party workers welcomed the minister on his arrival with a bouquet. On this occasion, the Minister encouraged all the workers. Addressing ex-servicemen, the minister said the opposition asked for proof of the surgical strike and questioned the integrity of the Army.

“We have taken important decisions like one rank one pension for the uplift of the army,” he declared. “There are more than 5 thousand military families in Champawat and all will vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

On the occasion, BJP workers and ex-servicemen, including former minister Swami Yatiswaranand, former MLA Kailash Gahatodi, Captain Bhani Chand, Captain Harish Chandra Kapri, District Panchayat member Pushkar Kapri were among those present.