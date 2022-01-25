BJP candidate Savita Kapoor files nomination for Cantt assembly seat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: BJP candidate Savita Kapoor filed her nomination papers from Dehradun Cantt Assembly seat on Monday.

On this occasion, she said that people will vote on the development agenda and ensure her party’s victory.

It may be recalled that, on 13 December, last year, incumbent BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor had passed away. He was an eight time MLA over 40 years. There were many contenders from the BJP for the party nomination, including Kapoor’s son Amit Kapoor. But the High Command made Harbans Kapoor’s wife, Savita Kapoor, the party candidate. Savita claimed that the BJP would with a huge majority from the Cantt assembly seat. She said that her late husband, Harbans Kapoor, did much developmental work in Cantt area during his terms as an MLA. He gave priority to the problems of the people. In such a situation, her win was a certainty.