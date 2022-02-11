BJP carpet bombing U’khand with national leaders in last phase of campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Feb: Ahead of the polling to be held on 14 February in the state, top BJP leaders are making a beeline to campaign for the party in Uttarakhand to create an atmosphere in favour of the party. PM Modi addressed a rally in Srinagar in district Pauri today while Smriti Irani is also in the state, apart from Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Shivraj Chouhan. Home Minister Amit Shah and a very popular BJP leader and CM of Assam, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, has also been roped in by the party to campaign in Uttarakhand. Yogi is also scheduled to address three rallies in Uttarakhand.

Union Minister Smriti Irani held public meetings in Didihat, Bhimtal and Kaladhungi today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has meetings scheduled in Badrinath, Haldwani and Sahaspur tommorow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come to address meetings at Yamkeshwar of Garhwal division and Salt and Ramnagar of Kumaon division on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold meetings in Tehri, Kotdwar and Roorkee on 12 February.

BJP Media in charge Manveer Chauhan disclosed that Shivraj Chouhan addressed rallies in Dwarahat and Haridwar Rural as well as in Jwalapur, today.