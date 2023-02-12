BJP, Cong spar over CBI inquiry into irregularities

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Feb: BJP and Congress leaders continue to spar over CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in recruitments held in past few years in the state. In a statement issued today, Pradesh Congress Chief Karan Mahra reiterated the demand for CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the competitive examinations, conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission (UKPSC). He and the veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat claimed today that government has facts to hide and wanted to save people and for this reason, it was avoiding the CBI inquiry . Mahra also claimed that Congress leader Kapdi had approached the High Court with a demand of CBI inquiry into the case in a bit of hurry and for this reason did not succeed. Had the Congress leader approached the High Court now, the court would have ordered a CBI inquiry .

On the other hand, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders have become confused over the issue. Speaking to the media, Bhatt reminded that till some time back, the Congress leaders were demanding that all the future competitive examinations be only held after enacting a strict anti-rigging law in this regard. Now that the government has enacted the new law through the ordinance route and it has become certain that all future examinations would be conducted under the new law only, the Congress leaders are now demanding a CBI inquiry . They are forgetting that the Congress leader Bhuvan Kapdi had approached the Uttarakhand High Court with this demand but it had been rejected by the court on the ground that SIT was doing its investigation fairly. He added that Congress leaders were resorting to hypocrisy and dual standards.

Bhatt also sought to remind that it was during the Congress rule that mega scams in recruitments like Patwari, Sub Inspectors and Block Development Officers scams had happened. He also reminded that during the rule of Harish Rawat as CM, the Police had resorted to Lathi charge on agitating Aanganwadi workers, Shiksha Mitras and Educated Unemployed youth on different occasions.