BJP continues campaign in Mussoorie despite bad weather

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 24 Jan: The election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party continued here today even in the midst of rain and bad weather. Door to door canvassing was done by BJP workers in favour of BJP candidate Ganesh Joshi.

On this occasion, BJP leader Anil Godiyal said that every BJP worker is working enthusiastically for Joshi’s re-election. MLA Ganesh Joshi had done a large number of works for the development of Mussoorie, which included the new drinking water project, got roads and parking constructed.

He further said that the state’s BJP government had provided public facilities to the people, empowered women, employment to the youth, as also double pension for elderly couples. He said that the opposition is constantly talking about inflation, but with inflation, the income of the people had also increased. He expressed confidence that the BJP would once again form the government and Ganesh Joshi would win with a large number of votes.

Among those present on the occasion were BJP Mussoorie Vice President Gambhir Panwar, Anil Godiyal, Narendra Padiyar, Vijay Butola, Dharampal Panwar and Narendra Pundir.