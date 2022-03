BJP creates history by retaining power, wins 47 seats with Cong taking just 19

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Mar: BJP created history in Uttarakhand politics by managing to retain power and that too quite comfortably. So far, no ruling party had been able to win the elections. BJP has won 47 seats, while Congress which had won 11 seats last time increased its tally to 19 but was still marginalised. BSP which was reduced to nil in 2017 managed to win 2 seats, while independents too won two seats. PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal, former CM Harish Rawat, former Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal and senior leaders Karan Mahra and Qazi Nizamuddin also lost their election. BJP, too, however suffered some shocking losses in the form of sitting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister Yateeswaranand.

In a 70 member House, those who have won their seats are – From Almora- Kailash Sharma (BJP), from Ranipur- Adesh Chauhan (BJP), from Badrinath- Rajendra Singh Bhandari (Congress), from Bageshwar- Chandan Ram Das (BJP), from Bajpur- Yashpal Arya (Congress), from Bhagwanpur- Mamta Rakesh (Congress), from Bhimtal- Ram Singh Khera (BJP), from Chakrata- Pritam Singh (Congress), from Champawat- Kailash Chandra (BJP), from Chaubatakhal- Satpal Maharaj (BJP), from Dehradun Cantt- Savita Kapoor (BJP), from Devprayag- Vinod Kandari (BJP), from Dhanaulti- Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP), from Dharampur- Vinod Chamoli (BJP), from Dharchula- Harish Singh Dhami (Congress), from Doiwala- Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP), from Didihat- Bishan Singh Chufal (BJP), from Dwarahat – Madan Singh Bisht (Congress), from Gadarpur – Arvind Pandey (BJP), from Gangolihat – Fakir Ram (BJP), from Gangotri – Suresh Singh Chauhan (BJP), from Ghansali – Shakti Lal Shah (BJP), from Haldwani – Sumit Hridayesh (Congress) , from Haridwar – Madan Kaushik (BJP), from Haridwar Rural – Anupama Rawat (Congress), from Jageshwar – Mohan Singh (BJP), from Jaspur – Adesh Singh Chauhan (Congress), from Jhabreda – Virendra Kumar (Congress), from Jwalapur – Ravi Bahadur (Congress) , from Kaladhungi – Banshidhar Bhagat (Congress), from Kapkot- Suresh Gadiya (BJP), from Karnaprayag- Anil Nautiyal (BJP), from Kashipur- Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP), from Kedarnath- Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP), from Khanpur – Umesh Sharma (Independent), from Khatima- Bhuvan Chandra Kapadi (Congress), from Kichha- Tilak Raj Behad (Congress), from Kotdwar- Ritu Khanduri (BJP), from Laksar – Shahzad (BSP), from Lal Kuan – Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP), from Lansdowne – Dilip Rawat (BJP), from Lohaghat – Khushal Singh (Congress), from Manglaur – Sarwat Karim Ansari (BSP), from Mussoorie – Ganesh Joshi (BJP), from Nainital – Sarita Arya (BJP), from Nanakmatta – Gopal Singh Rana (Congress), from Narendra Nagar – Subodh Uniyal (BJP), from Pauri – Rajkumar Pori (BJP), from Piran Kaliyar – Furkan Ahmed (Congress), from Pithoragarh – Mayukh Mahar (Congress), from Pratap Nagar – Vikram Singh Negi (Congress), from Purola – Durgeshwar Lal (BJP), from Raipur – Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ (BJP), from Rajpur Road – Khajan Das (BJP), from Ramnagar- Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP), from Ranikhet- Pramod Nainwal (BJP), from Rishikesh- Premchandra Agarwal (BJP), from Roorkee- Pradeep Batra (BJP), from Rudraprayag- Bharat Singh Choudhary (BJP) , from Rudrapur- Shiv Arora (BJP), from Sahaspur- Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP), from Salt- Mahesh Jeena (BJP), from Sitarganj- Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP), from Someshwar- Rekha Arya (BJP), from Srinagar- Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP) , from Tehri- Kishor Upadhyay (BJP), from Tharali- Bhopal Ram Tamta (BJP), from Vikas Nagar- Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP), from Yamkeshwar- Renu Bisht (BJP), from Yamunotri- Sanjay Doval (Independent).