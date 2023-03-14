BJP criticises Cong protest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Bhararisain, 13 Mar: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and state spokesman Suresh Joshi today criticised the main opposition party, the Congress, over its protest held today inside and outside the House.

BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that the Congress members had obstructed the Governor’s address because they did not have any grounds to oppose the government and they lacked any issue.

On the other hand, BJP spokesman Suresh Joshi stated that as soon as the Governor’s address began, a ruckus was started in the house by the opposition legislators. Slogans were raised against the government in the house, as also outside the house. Joshi stressed that, wherever the Congress is out of power, it resorted to creating an atmosphere of anarchy. It did not have any issue and was therefore indulging in such tactics to divert public attention. Joshi also claimed that the Congress is not concerned about the actual issues related to the people. Instead of raising solid issues inside the House under the proper rules, the Congress leaders were indulging in creating a ruckus outside and inside the House. The intention is to gain cheap publicity, he claimed. Joshi said that it is for the first time that large scale action was taken against the culprits in respect of recruitment scams. For the first time, so many arrests had been made. He said that Government has submitted a relief and rehab package of Rs 2,000 crores for Joshimath and there is no ground for the Congress to declare this package as inadequate without any research.