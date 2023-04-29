BJP destroying social fabric of society: Karan Mahara

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahra, while speaking as the chief guest at an Eid Milan function in Mehuwala today, said that the celebration of Eid gives the message of mutual brotherhood, love and social harmony. Along with this, it also gives the message of how to help the poor and the deprived. Mahra called upon the party workers and leaders to work together to raise voice against rising inflation and unemployment. He claimed that it has become very difficult for the common man to meet ends and earn money to maintain family. He said that today inflation and unemployment is at its peak and that education has become so expensive today that the children of the poor are not able to get good education because the fees in private schools has gone beyond the reach of the common man. Not only this, there has been an increase of 40 to 50 percent on stationery and books. There are neither teachers nor good arrangements in the government schools, so people are forced to send their children to private schools. He said that they are getting looted by the private schools. Electricity and water have also become expensive in Uttarakhand even as the liquor has become cheaper.

Mahra claimed that BJP is destroying the fabric of the country’s “Sarva Dharma Sambhav”. In such a situation, it is the duty of every Congress leader to work to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to the people. The convenor of the programme was senior Congress leader Rao Naseem Ahmed. The programme was presided over by Metropolitan President Dr Jaswinder Singh Gogi, media in-charge PK Aggarwal, General Secretary Naveen Joshi, Manish Nagpal were also present along with

Suleman Ansari, Nanak Chand, Dr RS Siddiqi, Avid Parshad, Devendra Singh, Dr MS Ansari, Rao Kalli and Dilshad Ahmed.