BJP distributes rations to needy in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 21 Jul: Ration was distributed today to 200 poor and needy families in Barlowganj area under the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party, here.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal. Around 200 needy people benefited. Petwal said that ration is being distributed by the BJP in all the Legislative Constituencies under the Seva Hi Sangathan programme.

In Mussoorie, with the help of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, ration was distributed from Barlowganj to Dhobi Ghat. The target is to distribute ration to about 2000 people. He said that during the Corona period, there was a crisis of livelihood for many people, due to which ration was distributed from time to time by the BJP to help the people in various ways.

He claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi were taking forward the development plans by visiting many districts of Uttarakhand.

Present on this occasion were Mussoorie BJP General Secretary Kushal Rana, OP Thapliyal, Manoj Rengwal, BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Sapna Sharma, BJP Yuva Morcha President Amit Panwar, BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Abhilash, Anil Singh Annu, Dinesh Khantwal, Ajay Sodiyal, Pushpdeep Sharma, Nitin Shah, Kunal and many others.