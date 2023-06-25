BJP does not protect any land grabber: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP

Reacting to the allegations levelled by Congress State President Karan Mahara ofprotectinggrabbers in Dehradun and Haridwar,State Presidenthas rejected the allegations and claimed thator supportgrabbing.said that regarding the allegations levelled by Congress, thewishes to make it clear that’s stand against encroachment is clear and theGovernment has been taking strict action against encroachment on government

Bhatt further alleged that the campaign against Love Jihad and Land Jihad is going on vigorously in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and that the CM has reiterated his resolve regarding this. Land Jihad will be destroyed by removing encroachment from government land. He indicated that such allegations of land grabbing allegedly by certain BJP leaders could be a tactic to divert the public attention from the real issue of land jihad.

He advised the Congress that it would have been better if the Congress had displayed an all-round vision and played the role of a constructive opposition. He said that it is clear from the one-sided personal allegations of the Congress that they are trying to divert attention from the strict action against illegal religious and other encroachments by levelling such political allegations based on unconfirmed information. BJP‘s stand against corruption is clear but Congress does not have the courage to admit this. The Congress governments have been puppets of the mafia. It would have been better for those who patronised liquor, mining and land mafias to accept their actions and should realise that the public had punished them for this. Most of the government lands were looted during the Congress period itself and there was a game of appeasement in this.

As far as the BJP is concerned, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government showed moral courage and set an example of transparency by probing assembly or recruitment matters. Congress, which has been the mother of corruption in the country and the state, needs to look into its own backyard before accusing others, he claimed.