BJP expels 19 leaders for anti party activities

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Feb: BJP today expelled 19 people from the party for 6 years for indulging in anti-party activities and contesting against the party candidate. State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan informed that this action has been taken on the instructions of state president Madan Kaushik. The expelled members include Vir Singh Panwar from Dharampur, Gajendra Panwar from Doiwala, Dinesh Rawat from Dehradun Cantt, Pawan Kumar Chauhan from Lalkuan, Ajay Verma from Laksar, Tek Ballav from Roorkee, Nitin Sharma from Roorkee, Darshan Lal Shah from Ghansali, Bhuvan Rana from Nanakmatta and Ajay Tiwari from Kichha. Chauhan said that indiscipline would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Earlier, BJP had expelled 6 party leaders from the party. Several party leaders were today expelled from Dharampur constituency and from Doiwala constituency. Today, Congress too expelled 6 leaders from the party for fighting elections as rebels and for anti party activities. This was informed by Party General Secretary Mathuradutt Joshi.