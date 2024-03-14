BJP expresses happiness over Presidential assent to UCC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Mar: The Uttarakhand BJP has expressed happiness over Presidential assent granted to the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. In a statement issued today, BJP state media in charge Manveer Chauhan claimed that it is a matter of great pride that the BJP has been able to fulfil a major promise made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami before the last assembly elections. BJP Chief Spokesman Suresh Joshi and Manveer Chauhan claimed that the new UCC law is the first in the country and that it will ensure equal rights to women in many matters and justice to them in matters of divorce and property inheritance. Chauhan also claimed that the new law will curb many social evils like child marriage and ensure safety of those entering into live in relationships.

Chauhan accused the Opposition of opposing anything done by the BJP Government in the state or in the country. The opposition leaders also try to mislead the people on all issues be it UCC or the CAA law recently notified by the Centre. He said that CAA does not take away any citizen’s citizenship. On the contrary, it only seeks to grant citizenship to the minority community members who have migrated to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, etc., because there, the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians are being grossly discriminated against. Children from the minority communities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially the girls, are being forced to convert and marry at a young age. Instead of appreciating what the Modi Government is doing to curb exploitation and harassment of the minority communities in these countries, the opposition parties are driven by a narrow political agenda and are misleading people of one particular community in the country, which is a very unfortunate event.

Chauhan claimed that the opposition parties are frustrated with the increasing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of the Modi Government at the Centre and of the Dhami Government in the state and, therefore, make every attempt to bring discredit to the BJP. He asserted that the people are aware of such designs of the Opposition leaders and have already made up their mind to grant a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that Modi has a long list of achievements in the last 10 years as PM and he has not only made the country an economic power but is also leading to make it a super power. He also claimed that BJP will win all the 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the Congress is finding it difficult to find serious candidates to contest Parliamentary elections in Uttarakhand and in the country.