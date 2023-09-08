BJP expresses shock at silence of Cong leaders on insult to Sanatan Dharma

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Sep: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today expressed shock and dismay at the “silence of Congress leaders on the insult to Sanatan Dharma being done by some of their alliance leaders”. Responding to the questions asked by media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here, today, Bhatt said that those opposing the use of name Bharat for India are are today celebrating the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had been led by their leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bhatt said that the country’s name Bharat is the gift of Sanatani culture and it is the ancient name of the country. In such a situation, all the leaders of the opposition, including the Congress, who have problems regarding this name, are basically opposing the name Bharat only because their actual objection is to the Sanatani culture. Bhatt said that the insult to Sanatani culture has been done not just by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin but also by Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who is son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders as well. Bihar RJD Chief Jagadanand, too, who is also a partner of Congress led INDI Alliance has made similar remarks. There is a competition now among the leaders of the coalition to insult the Sanatan Dharma culture. And it is for the same reason why the name Bharat is also being opposed for India. Everyone knows that the name Bharat comes from the Chakravarti Samrat of the country in the ancient times. The Opposition alliance is unable to digest the honour and respect being given to the Sanatan culture and it is using the name I.N.D.I.A. only to mislead the people for political gains. He said that it is unfortunate that state Congress leaders do not find public criticism of the name of India by their colleagues objectionable. Whereas this name has historical and mythological connections with Kanva Ashram located in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. But in the eyes of local Congressmen, the culture, traditions and identity of the state do not matter. This is the reason why they travel in the name of India for their political purposes, but do not respect that name. This entire incident has once again exposed the dual and opportunistic face of Congress, Bhatt claimed