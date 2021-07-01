BJP finalises party programmes in run up to Assembly polls

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun/Ramnagar, 29 Jun: On the ultimate day of the three day BJP camp to contemplate and finalise a strategy and programmes in the run up to the State Assembly Elections scheduled for March, next year, several programmes were given a final shape. These programmes are basically aimed at galvanising the party cadres as well as creating public awareness in respect of the state government’s achievements in the past five years, and the achievements of the Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre during the past 7 years.

Some of the programmes that were finalised included assigning responsibilities and duties to all the ministers and party MLAs to visit and coordinate with local units in all the 70 assembly constituencies. Such assignments were finalised even for the party office bearers. This exercise would be undertaken in the month of July, according to the official sources of the party. To begin with, all the office bearers of the party and all its ancillary units and Morchas, will meet in Dehradun on 5 July to work out detailed plans. This will be followed by the meeting of the party’s executive committee in Dehradun and several detailed meetings with top state leadership with the district level committee leadership.

It is the standard policy and strategy of the BJP in all the elections to chalk out detailed programmes from the top level to the booth level party cadre and, at the camp, even this was discussed and a roadmap prepared for the same. In the month of August, the Vistarak scheme (Extension Scheme) will be launched in which party leaders to be termed as Vistaraks will be appointed in all the 70 assembly constituencies. Along with this, the in-charge and convener of the Legislative Constituencies will also be appointed. In September, meetings of district level units, block and mandal level committees and up to booth level committees will be held. They will be given specific tasks to create mass awareness on the achievements of the state as well as Union Government. In October, a public relations campaign will be started in which the party workers will start meeting the common person in every constituency. Panna Pramukhs will also be trained during the month of November. Among the discussions held, it was also discussed that a pre-election invitation be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public rally in November. In fact, certain other leaders are also likely to be invited to hold rallies including JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Speaking on the ultimate day of the camp, BJP State President Madan Kaushik claimed that BJP was aiming at 60 plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections.