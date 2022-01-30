BJP Govt ignoring welfare of soldiers: Surjewala

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Congress national general secretary and media chief Randeep Surjewala today accused the Modi Government of ignoring the interests of the armed forces and soldiers. He said that the Modi Government indulged more in drama than actually ensuring welfare of the soldiers and ex-soldiers of the country. One Rank One Pension was a joke and another drama of the Modi Government, as there were wide disparities in the pension of various personnel in the same rank. On every rank, more than five pensions were being given, not one, he alleged.

Surjewala also claimed that the health schemes meant for the ex-servicemen had been toned down and rendered useless by the Modi Government. Not only this, the budget for defence had actually come down during the Modi Government and there were more than 1.22 lakh posts lying vacant in the forces. Surjewala also stressed that Uttarakhand had a large population of soldiers and ex-soldiers but the Union Government was merely trying to fool the armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen by indulging in drama and was ignoring their actual problems. The Modi Government is making big compromises in the security of the nation and all its schemes for the ex-servicemen were aimed at garnering votes only. Congress National spokesman Gaurav Vallabh and Congress leader Mohan Prakash were also present on this occasion.