BJP Govt surrendered before UP in division of assets: Harish Rawat

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 21 Dec: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat today accused the BJP government of allowing the plunder of the state’s assets by Uttar Pradesh during division of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He claimed that the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami had surrendered the properties and assets to the elder Uttar Pradesh against the interests of the state. Rawat said that the state’s interests were not protected even in respect of power generation from the Tehri dam project. He also alleged that an amount of about Rs 100 crore of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation had also been compromised and allowed to remain with UP against the interests of the state. He claimed that the Chief Minister of brother Uttar Pradesh during the final division of assets and liabilities between the two states. Rawat further claimed that the valuable land of Irrigation Department had been given away to Uttar Pradesh in lieu of Alaknanda Hotel and the properties of Badrinath temple had also been handed over to Harish Rawat said that apart from this, an amount of Rs 5000 crores to be received from the 11th Finance Commission, interest earned on deposits of district panchayats of 13 districts of Uttarakhand with Uttar Pradesh Revolving Fund had also been ignored and many other such dues to Uttarakhand from UP had been simply forgotten. He added that the interests of Uttarakhand have been severely Uttarakhand was undoubtedly his younger brother, but he had compromised Uttarakhand’s interests in division of assets between the two states. compromised by the present government and that the Congress would strongly oppose this act of the government against the state’s interests.