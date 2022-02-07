BJP has blueprint for U’khand’s rapid development: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently on a tour to Kumaon region. He also spent some time yet again in Khatima from where he is the sitting MLA and is contesting the election. Today, he was on tour of district Almora and addressed rallies and participated in door to door campaign in Ranikhet, Almora and some other constituencies. Incidentally, Union Minister of State Gen (Retd) VK Singh was also on a tour of district Almora, today.

Dhami said that, over the next few years, Uttarakhand would be made one of the leading states of the country in many sectors. Referring to the Kumaon Regimental Centre (KRC), he reminded that Ranikhet is ‘Veer Bhoomi’. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enhanced the pride of the nation by giving respect to the soldiers. He also ensured free ration, gave great support to the poor in the era of global pandemic so that none would go hungry. Referring to his tenure, the CM said that, in a span of five months, he had taken more than five hundred and fifty decisions in public interest. He said that each and every vote of the common person would be useful for the country’s strength and progress. Addressing the party workers and the people at Rangoli multi-purpose building complex here, he generated enthusiasm among the party workers. He also listed the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and observed that, during the Corona period, the Modi government did unprecedented work. For the welfare of the poor farmers, he also announced the Kisan Samman Nidhi which was being received regularly by the farmers across the country. He ensured free ration for the poor, free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the Atal Ayushman Scheme. He reminded that the government had gifted Almora a medical college, which had now started admitting students.

Dhami also reminded that not only the road network was being expanded at a rapid pace in Uttarakhand, air services were also being enhanced and being made affordable. CM Dhami reminded that he increased the salary of Aanganwadi and Aasha workers, Bhojan Matas, PRD jawans as well as Shiksha Mitras during his five-month tenure. Earlier, old age pension was available to only one member of a family in the state but now the government had linked both the members to the pension scheme so that they could avail the benefits. Dhami further said that PM Modi would bring a new health plan and education policy. A roadmap was being prepared to make Uttarakhand a leading state. He claimed that BJP would create a self-reliant Uttarakhand over the next few years and arrest migration from the hills by providing employment and self employment opportunities. He said that horticulture had great potential and his government would ensure its development by removing connectivity problems and granting incentives. He asserted that this election was a Mahayagya. He also appealed to vote in favour of party candidates to choose the future of Uttarakhand and take the pledge of a united nation.