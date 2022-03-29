BJP holds rally in Mussoorie to thank voters

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 Mar: Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi led a rally from Mullingar Chowk to Gandhi Chowk here, today, to express gratitude to the people for their support.

He danced to traditional music along with party workers as a celebration of the BJP victory in the state. The celebrants applied colour on each other and set off fireworks.

Joshi was welcomed with garlands at every square of the town. He went on to the martyrs’ memorial and paid floral tribute to the martyrs and took a pledge to play an important role in building the Uttarakhand of their dreams.

Talking to the media, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, with the support of the people of Mussoorie, for the third time he had become an MLA from the constituency. He thanked the central and state leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National President JP Nadda for making him a cabinet minister. He claimed that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state had touched many dimensions of development in the last 6 months. The government would work continuously in the future. To get rid of the congestion in Mussoorie, a tunnel worth Rs 837 crore is to be constructed. Work on the Mussoorie Purukul Ropeway would begin soon, as also the Bhiladu Stadium. A community hall would be constructed in Hans Colony, Valmiki Mandir, for the homeless people from the Shifen Court.

He added that the area around Mussoorie needs to be developed from the point of view of tourism so that the pressure on the town could be reduced. He added that, at a cost of Rs 144 crore, a water pipeline is being laid under the Mussoorie Yamuna Drinking Water Scheme.

Also present on this occasion were Nirmala Joshi, BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, General Secretary Kushal Rana, former Municipal President OP Uniyal, Satish Dhoundiyal, Dhanprakash Agarwal, Member Arvind Semwal, Gambhir Panwar, Amit Bhatt, Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar, General Secretary Sapna Sharma, Anita Pundir, Chandrakala Sayana, Anita Dhanai, Yuva Morcha President Amit Panwar, General Secretary Abhilash, Cantonment Board former Vice President Badal Prakash, Rakesh Rawat, Nandu Melwan, Rakesh Thakur, Ramesh Kanojia, Sumit Bhandari, Ajay Sodiyal, Kunal, Mukesh Dhanai, Manoj Kharola, Dhirendra Pundir and many others.