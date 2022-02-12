BJP in hands of mafia: Upendra Thapli

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Feb: At a meeting organised at Congress Bhawan here, today, dozens of youths joined the Congress after leaving the camps of independent candidate Manish Goniyal Uniyal and Aam Aadmi Party. Upendra Thapli, Congress leader and husband of Mussoorie Congress candidate Godavari Thapli, handed over membership of the party to them. He called upon everyone to take the policy of the Congress to the people.

He alleged that, due to the wrong policies of the BJP, the country today is facing complex problems like inflation, corruption, unemployment, etc. The BJP government at the Centre is selling the country into the hands of two industrialists. The BJP government of the state was in the hands of the mining, liquor and land mafias. He urged everyone to vote in favour of the Congress.

He also attacked Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, alleging nothing had been done for the development of Mussoorie. People were being fobbed off with mugs, jugs and umbrellas, but this time they would give a fitting answer. He asked voters to check the VVPAT machine after casting their votes. According to him, the Congress would cross the 60 seat mark in Uttarakhand. Congress would win the Mussoorie constituency by a margin ofmore than 20 thousand votes.

Present were Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur, Jaiprakash Uttarakhandi, Nitin Dutt, Megh Singh Kandari, Amit Gupta, Rajiv Agarwal, Mahimanand, Ramesh Rao, Neeraj Agarwal Balveer Singh Chauhan, etc.