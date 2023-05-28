BJP is first choice of women: Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj

BJP

BJP

BJP

Deepti

Rawat

Bhardwaj

Top leaders of‘s Rashtriya Mahila Morcha today concluded their two day tour of Uttarakahnd. During their stay in Uttarakahnd, national office bearers ofMahila Morcha travelled to 19 organisational districts of Uttarakhand and participated in various programmes organised by local Mahila Morcha.As part of the schedule, Mahila MorchaNational General Secretary,, had her stay in Dehradun rural district. During her stay in rural areas of Dehradun, several programmes were organised by state Mahila Morcha.

Describing the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre and of the Dhami government in the state, General Secretary Deepti Rawat claimed that the BJP government has launched many schemes for the universal development and empowerment of women across the country. Some major steps have been taken for the uplifting of women. For these reasons, the double engine BJP Government remains the first choice of half the population (Women) in the country and the state.

During her stay in Dehradun rural, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj also sought the blessings of Bajrangbali by offering prayers at Balaji Dham in Jhajhra along with other office bearers of Mahila Morcha in Shivalik Nagar Mandal of Sahaspur Vidhansabha. She also discussed with them, the special public contact campaign to be organised from May 30 to June 30 on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Central Government and upcoming programmes of Mahila Morcha.

In Suddhowala Mandal of Sahaspur Vidhan Sabha, after meeting the new voters and the beneficiaries of Central Government schemes, the voters were apprised about various beneficial schemes being run by Modi Government for the youth and women.

Later the team also reached Bhimawala Anganwadi center of Vikas Nagar Mandal and met Anganwadi workers there. They discussed the schemes being run by the government with the Anganwadi workers. Deepti Rawat was informed that the weight and nutrition of the children are checked by the Anganwadi workers from time to time, as well as extra nutritious food is given to the malnourished children. Later, a Selfie with Beneficiary programme was also hosted in Block Auditorium Vikas Nagar.

Deepti Rawat said that in the last 9 years, the central government led by the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through several schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Vandana Yojana, etc. Considerable work has been done for welfare of the poor and the women,

On this occasion, Mahila Morcha Dehradun Rural District President Krishna Tomar, Dehradun Rural Mahila Morcha in-charge Sudha Rawat, Block Chief Vikas Nagar Jaswinder Singh Bittu and other workers of Mahila Morcha were also present.