BJP is now a den of mafia, rapists and criminals: Mathura Dutt Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Organisation and Administration, Mathura Dutt Joshi today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now become a den of the corrupt, adulterers, miscreants, rapists and mafia. Joshi claimed that all the corrupt, rapists and mafia of the entire country are eager to join the BJP and wash away their sins by take a dip in the Ganga (in the form of BJP).

Mathua Dutt Joshi claimed that seeing the current direction and condition of the BJP, which claims to be a party with a difference, and which has had leaders like Deendayal Upadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, there is a visible decline. He also claimed that the souls of the above-mentioned leaders must be really sad to see such a sorry state of affairs in the BJP. These great leaders had dedicated their entire lives to building the party.

Joshi added that, in the past 5 years, all the corrupt people of the country, mining mafia, land mafia, those accused of misconduct with women have joined the BJP. Today, the BJP has become their base. He said that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi has misused the centre’s powers and deployed the ED, CBI and IT to go after the mafia and corrupt people, who are eager to absolve themselves of their sins by joining the BJP, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming total honesty and integrity in the election rallies.

He said that the leaders who have been accused of rape and sexual assault of women, be it Kuldeep Sengar, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, or Vinod Arya, all are in the BJP clan and those who are involved in corruption are able to clear their name by joining the party.

Joshi said that in the Hindu religion, the Mangalsutra is considered a sacred symbol signifying a woman’s marriage, but Narendra Modi is also insulting it and the Indian women. Joshi alleged that Modi never respected his wife’s Mangalsutra and refused to grant her due status. He added that the people of the country have understood that Narendra Modi can stoop to any level to remain in power. During his 10 year tenure, Narendra Modi did nothing except mislead the public in the name of caste, religion, sect, temples and mosques and, today, when there is nothing to tell the public in the Lok Sabha elections in the name of achievements, he has resorted to issues such as Mangalsutra. Joshi claimed that Indian women will never forgive Narendra Modi and BJP.