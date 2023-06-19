BJP leaders hear PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 18 Jun: The 102nd episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme was heard today by top BJP leaders and workers on a large scale, with wide public participation in the state.
Addressing the programme organizsd at booth number 19 of Rishikesh’s Mayapur Mandal, State President Mahendra Bhatt said, as the guardian of the country, Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has now become Jana Gana Mana Ki Baat. His programmes full of experience, thoughtfulness and sense of human welfare serve as an inspiration for all. In such a situation, the party organisation endeavours that more and more people listen to his speech and take advantage of it in their lives.
The state co-incharge of the programme fixed by the party, Rekha Verma , heard the talk at Someshwar’s Ramlila Ground.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami heard the talk at GMS Mandal under Dehradun Cantt constituency. General Secretary of the organisation Ajaey Kumar said that every programme of the Prime Minister communicates new consciousness in society. His amazing ability to speak the mind of the people has made this programme the most popular programme in the world. Apart from this, former Chief Minister and former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari heard the programme in Pithoragarh Anchauli, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat heard the programme in Dharampur, former CM MP Haridwar Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank heard the talk in Veerbhadra area of Rishikesh. Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah heard the talk in Naya Gaon Paleo in Sahaspur, Rajya Sabha. MP Kalpana Saini in Roorkee, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, in Kankhal, Haridwar, Ajay Tamta in Lohaghat. Cabinet Minister, Saurabh Bahuguna, heard the programme in Raipur while Satpal Maharaj was present in Shivalik Nagar Haridwar to listen to Mann Ki Baat. Rekha Arya in Somshwar, Prem Chand Aggrawal in Rishikesh.