BJP leaders hear PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Mann

Ki

Baat

BJP

leaders

The 102nd episode of Prime Minister’sprogramme was heard today by topand workers on a large scale, with wide public participation in the state.

Addressing the programme organizsd at booth number 19 of Rishikesh’s Mayapur Mandal, State President Mahendra Bhatt said, as the guardian of the country, Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat has now become Jana Gana Mana Ki Baat. His programmes full of experience, thoughtfulness and sense of human welfare serve as an inspiration for all. In such a situation, the party organisation endeavours that more and more people listen to his speech and take advantage of it in their lives.

The state co-incharge of the programme fixed by the party, Rekha Verma , heard the talk at Someshwar’s Ramlila Ground.