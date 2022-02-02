BJP mega campaign launched: Suresh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Feb: BJP has started its formal election campaign in all 70 assemblies of Uttarakhand from today.

Providing official information on behalf of the party, state spokesperson Suresh Joshi said that, in addition to Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur launching the party’s campaign in Vikasnagar seat of Garhwal, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launching the same in Haldwani seat, in the Dharampur constituency, the party’s state election in-charge Prahlad Joshi launched the mega campaign of the party today.

Joshi said that, apart from physical rallies in accordance with the SOPs of the Election Commission and the virtual rallies to be addressed in every constituency of the state, the party would also hold a two way telephonic conversation with the people and attempt to reach out to most voters of the state. The effort would be to reach out to almost all the 80 lakh voters through telephonic conference. He also said that there would be at least four virtual or physical rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many rallies of BJP President JP Nadda.