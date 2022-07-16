BJP MLAs told to remain in Doon for Presidential election

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Jul: The BJP appears to be serious about ensuring a handsome win for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election. Even in Uttarakhand, this seriousness became evident when State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal today urged all the BJP MLAs to stay in Dehradun from 16 July onwards (Saturday) in view of the Presidential vote to be held on 18 July.

In his appeal to the party MLAs, Aggarwal reiterated that Droupadi Murmu being the NDA candidate in the presidential election, all would be required to exercise their franchise in her favour on 18 July. He added that, in this context, a meeting has been scheduled on 16 July at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister’s residence at 7 p.m. All the MLAs have been requested to be present at the meeting.

Aggarwal said that, on 17 July, a mock drill would be conducted for the Presidential election. For this, also, all the MLAs would be required to be present. The minister urged all the party MLAs to ensure their stay in Dehradun from July 16 to July 18 and then they would be free to leave the capital once the polling was over on 18 July.

It may be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Droupatdi Murmu was in Dehradun on 11 July and had sought full support of BJP MPs and MLAs at a meeting held with them. Two independent MLAs have also assured their support to her candidature, while the two BSP MLAs are also expected to vote in her favour.