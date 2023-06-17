BJP pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Kedarnath tragedy decade ago

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jun: Remembering those who had lost their lives in the Kedarnath tragedy a decade ago, BJP paid tribute to them. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that the reconstruction of the Kedarnath into a divine and grand form is the real tribute to the Shiva devotees who had died due to the Kedarnath disaster 10 years ago on the same date. In an informal chat with the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters, here, Bhatt sought to dismiss the objections of the Congress with respect to the reconstruction works done there. Bhatt asserted that the objections by the Congress were not significant since the people of the state have put their stamp of approval on the works done by the BJP Government again and again since 2017.

Bhatt, while paying tributes to the people who died in this tragic accident, said, “No one can make up for those who lost their lives in this accident.” But the reconstruction done by the government in Kedarnath Dham has definitely worked to heal the wounds of the families of the deceased and the victims in this incident. The work of ensuring grandeur of the Kedarnath Dham has been done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping in view the sentiments and concerns of all the people who had either lost lives or were directly or indirectly affected by the disaster that had struck in 2013. Care has been taken to protect the interest of all the people affected by the tragedy including the Priests, Pandas, Rights holders and traders as well as the local people.

Emerging from this disaster, praiseworthy reconstruction work that has been done in these 10 years, as a result of which a record number of passengers are now reaching Kedarnath. This shows that people’s faith in the central and state government is strong. The Yatra route has become more convenient and is a source of income for local traders and population. Bhatt termed as ridiculous the attempts of Congress to take credit for the work done in Kedarnath Dham. He recalled that the then Congress Government had refused the helping hand of the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi extended by him following the disaster.