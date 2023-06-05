BJP postpones all programmes in view of train accident in Odisha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Expressing grief after the horrific train accident in Odisha , the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) today postponed all its upcoming programmes that were scheduled to be held under its mega public relation campaign being held to celebrate 9 years of BJP rule at the Centre. Instead, BJP today held condolence meetings to pay tribute to the people killed in the accident .

In this regard, BJP state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan expressed that the party feels that the train accident that has happened in Odisha yesterday was most tragic. The party leaders and workers in the tribute meetings prayed for peace to the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. The party leaders also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the train accident . Chauhan informed that condolence meetings were held at all the district headquarters of the party in the state.