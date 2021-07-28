BJP prepares strategy for next elections

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 26 Jul: The Mussoorie BJP working committee meeting was inaugurated here, today, by lighting of the lamp jointly by the Chief Guest Sanjeev Saini and Mussoorie BJP in-charge Sanjeev Vyas. Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal welcomed the keynote speakers and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi with flowers and shawls. On this occasion, a strategy was prepared for the upcoming 2022 elections, while the party workers were informed about government policy.

The BJP workers were instructed to strengthen the booth level and appoint 10 workers at each. They were told to inform people about the welfare schemes run by the BJP’s central and state governments.

Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi attended the BJP Working Committee meeting held at the Mussoorie Radha Krishna Temple and exhorted workers to strive for victory. He asked them to identify problems faced by the people.

He said that the Sainya Dham is his dream project. Attacking the opposition, Ganesh Joshi said that the soldiers were insulted by Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal by demanding proof of the surgical strike. He said that the Congress was a dynastic party, while the BJP respected every worker. A tea seller had become the Prime Minister of the country, while a worker of the Yuva Morcha became the Chief Minister of the state, while a soldier became a Cabinet minister. He promised to soon bring the report card of work done by him before the public. He expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power with 60 plus MLAs.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Kushal Rana, Pushpa Padiyar, Amit Panwar, Abhilash, Anil(Annu), Amit Bhatt, Manish Kukshal, Narendra Melwan, Ramesh Kanojiya, Manoj Rengwal, Vijay Ramola, Ramesh Khanduri, OP Thapliyal, Natendra Padiyar, Navita Kumai, Anita Danai and many others.