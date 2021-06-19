BJP Pres Nadda receives Oxygen Concentrators from Tarun Vijay

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 18 Jun: BJP President JP Nadda took time out from his busy schedule to receive Oxygen Concentrators marking the hundredth provided for Covid relief by Tarun Vijay, former RS MP. Nadda handed these over to the RSS inspired ‘Sewa Bharati’ at BJP headquarters.

These Oxygen Concentrators were the last of a hundred collected by Shambhavi, a young MBA graduate from Uttarakhand, from various friends and companies.

The last lot of four were handed over to the Sewa Bharati organisation President Ramesh Agarwal and General Secretary Ramkumar.