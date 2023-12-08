BJP State Pres inspects Investors’ Summit Venue

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, along with party officials, today inspected the Investors’ Summit venue in preparation for the arrival of PM Narendra Modi. While inspecting the venue along with Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, he expressed satisfaction that Home Minister Amit Shah would participate in the closing ceremony.

The Global Investors’ Summit is being organised at the FRI campus here on 8 and 9 December. The BJP has begun preparations to welcome PM Modi, who will inaugurate the event.

The State BJP President took stock of the summit venue, exhibition venue and surrounding areas located at FRI. He claimed that this summit would prove a game changer for the state regarding development and employment generation for the youth. It was fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Devbhoomi to provide encouragement and guidance. He said that all the party officials and workers have been requested to create an environment of positive discussion among the people of the state regarding this event. Also, to make efforts that a brilliant picture of the state emerges before the visiting domestic and foreign delegates.

Also present during the inspection were party state general secretary Ajay Kumar, state general secretary Aditya Kothari, Rajendra Bisht, Khilendra Chaudhary, Jyoti Gairola, state office secretary Kaustubhanand Joshi, state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan and Anil Dabbu, among others.