BJP State President Madan Kaushik Bows Down at Shri Darbar Sahib

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: On Saturday, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, bowed down at Shri Darbar Sahib, and had a meeting with Shri Darbar Sahib’s Shri Mahant Devendra Dass Ji Maharaj. He highly praised the social and humanitarian works of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission. He also praised the historical and spiritual significance of Shri Darbar Sahib and the works being executed by it.

On Saturday morning, State President of Bhartiya Janta Party Madan Kaushik reached Shri Darbar Sahib. He was welcomed as per the tradition of Shri Darbar Sahib. Madan Kaushik bowed down at Shri Darbar Sahib and took the blessings of Shri Mahant Devendra Dass Ji Maharaj. During the meeting, Madan Kaushik and Shri Maharaj Ji had detailed discussion over topics related to Education, Health and other topics about Uttarakhand State. Madan Kaushik said that he feels a unique spiritual satisfaction whenever he reaches Shri Darbar Sahib, thus whenever he gets time, he comes to seek the Darshan of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji who always showers his divine blessings on him. He always gets inherent peace of mind by bowing down at the sacred Shri Darbar Sahib. He said that the doctors and staff members of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital have proved to be frontline Corona Warriors during the outbreak of Corona pandemic, and saved numerous human lives.

Shri Maharaj Ji explained in detail about the credible works of SGRR institutions in the field of imparting education.