BJP State Treasurer Puneet Mittal bereaved, CM offers condolences

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Nov: BJP State Treasurer Puneet Mittal’s mother Urmil Mittal, who was wife of the late BJP leader, Narendra Swarup Mittal, a close associate of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has passed away. Her mortal remains were cremated at Lakhi Bagh Crematorium this afternoon.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was among those who condoled her demise. He wished peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. The Chief Minister expressed condolences by visiting the residence of Puneet Mittal.