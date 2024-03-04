BJP submits recommendations to govt regarding resettlement of affected families in Joshimath

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 2 Mar: BJP has recommended to the government to settle the affected families of Joshimath on land owned by them or near the city. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today also appealed to the people to have confidence and said that all the standards of modern technology and safety regarding the size of the building will be followed in the construction of the building. Bhatt was responding to the queries in this regard made by the media persons at the party’s state headquarters here today. Bhatt asserted that no risk of any kind of construction can be taken in respect of the 1200 buildings in Joshimath which have been included in the danger zone by the government. He claimed that both the government and the party organisation want that the rehabilitation be done according to the feelings and wishes of the local people.