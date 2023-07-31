BJP terms apology of Mahara as insufficient

Mahara

apology

insufficient

BJP

Mahara

BJP

BJP

BJP

Describing PCC Chief Karan‘sas, thetoday demanded immediate resignation offrom the post of PCC Chief. Thesaid that the Congress party should remove him as PCC Chief if he fails to resign. Responding to the queries put forward by media persons atState Headquarters here today, State General Secretary ofAditya Kothari today claimed that having a state president of a party with such a mindset is not in public interest.

Aditya Kothari claimed that in the tragic Ankita episode, the investigating agencies have worked promptly and now the matter is under consideration in the court. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, all the necessary actions are being taken with the consent of the victim’s family like appointment of public prosecutor as per the wishes of the victim’s family. But the Congress instead of trusting the investigating teams turned the issue to settle political score. It continued to hold rallies to derive political advantage from a sensitive case like this. Kothari further claimed that people do not have faith in the policies and intentions of the Congress and that is the reason why they did not participate in the Yatra taken out by Congress over this issue. The BJP leader added that the recent statements of Congress State President Karan Mahara and Manish Khanduri are the result of their anger and frustration over continued poor performance of the party.

Kothari also termed Mahara‘s apology as inadequate. He claimed that Mahara had insulted an entire society and the state and after doing this, expressing regret is not enough. Being on a responsible post, he ought to have thought twice before making indecent remarks against the people of Garhwal. Kothari added that Mahara has no moral right to continue as PCC Chief and therefore he should resign from the post, failing this, the Congress party should remove him from the post.