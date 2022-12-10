BJP to hold state level meeting today to discuss future programmes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A state level meeting of the BJP’s State Level office-bearers will be held tomorrow at the State Party Headquarters to discuss various organisational issues and upcoming programmes. The meeting will be held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and in charge of party affairs Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

According to the information given by the state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan, various topics including upcoming programmes related to the organisation would be discussed at the meeting.

Chauhan said that, apart from the state in-charge, BJP national vice-president Uttarakhand state co-in-charge Rekha Verma would also be present. Various topics will be discussed in detail including the upcoming programmes of the organisation to make Panna Pramukhs more active and effective at the booths. Apart from this, an outline of upcoming programmes will be finalised with the aim of spreading information about the works of the state and central government among the public. All state office bearers, district presidents, district in-charges, co-in-charges, state spokespersons, state presidents of the various Morchas would participate in the meeting.