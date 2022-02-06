BJP using Ram for political gains: Digvijay Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh today slammed the BJP government for its ‘failure’ to govern the nation.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, today, Singh said that the Modi Government had failed badly in managing problems like unemployment, inflation and issues like Pegasus spyware. He also claimed that the Congress slogans like “Char Dham, Char Kaam” and “Uttarakhand Swabhiman” would prevail over the “fake” claims and promises of the BJP, which had failed to run the state effectively.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh is currently on a tour of Uttarakhand. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to vote wisely and not get misled by the “BJP’s lies”.

Singh said that even after winning 57 seats and promising all round development of Uttarakhand, the BJP was forced to change its chief ministers not once but twice within the past 1 year, which was ample evidence of its failure. Digvijay Singh claimed that Ram existed in the past and existed even now, but the BJP leaders were trying to prove that Ram had appeared only after the BJP came to power in 2014. He said that BJP was using the name of Ram for political gains.

Singh sought to remind that during the Congress rule at the Centre, BJP used to describe the MNREGA scheme as the biggest failure of the Congress government in the Lok Sabha. But, once it came to power, it used the same MNREGA to provide employment to the rural population during the Corona period.

Digvijay Singh praised Uttarakhand Congress for its manifesto and said that “Char Dham, Char Kaam” and “Uttarakhand Swabhiman” would outweigh the false promises of BJP. He claimed that the Modi government earned Rs 24 lakh crores from petrol and diesel in the last seven years. The BJP government was not ready to give an account of where this amount was being spent.