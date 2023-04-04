BJP will celebrate Foundation Day on large scale: Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Apr: In an informal conversation with media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here, today, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt disclosed that the BJP would celebrate its Foundation Day on a grand scale. On this special day for the workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with them, virtually.

State level party office bearers have been given the responsibility as speakers at the important programmes to be held on this occasion. Apart from this, the party is going to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as a social justice week.

He said that the party has come a long way to reach the current level of structure and popularity. To make the Foundation Day of the party special, several programmes are being organised. On this occasion, the main programmes will be organised in all party offices including the state headquarters, where Prime Minister Modi will communicate with the party leaders and workers through virtual medium. Bhatt added that, on 6 April, hoisting of the party flag will be done at all the district offices including the party headquarters to honour the workers associated with the establishment of the party. Live broadcast of the speech of the PM Modi after hoisting the party’s flag at every booth level will be attempted.

Party State General Secretary Aditya Kothari added that, on the instructions of the State President, the party will celebrate social justice week from 4 to 14 April, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The steps taken for the welfare of the poor, exploited, deprived, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes of the state and the central government will be discussed among the public.

He further stated that Mahendra Bhatt will lead the programmes on the Foundation Day at BJP State Headquarters, here, while Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini will lead the programme in Uttarkashi. He would lead the party programme in Rudraprayag, while State Party Treasurer Puneet Mittal in Kotdwar, Kuldeep Kumar in Roorkee Hema Joshi in US Nagar, Balwant Singh Bhauryal in Ranikhet and Meera Raturi in Dehradun (Rural) amongst other office bearers would do the same at other places.