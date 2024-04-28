BJP will comfortably win all 5 LS seats in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

U’khand BJP welcomes SC decision on EVMs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Apr: The Uttarakhand BJP, while welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision on EVMs, has advised the opposition to find new excuses for an imminent defeat. In a statement issued today, BJP’s State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt observed that after the Supreme Court decision, the Opposition is clueless and is now discussing how the ongoing election process can be stopped.

Claiming that BJP is set to win all the 5 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Bhatt said that the Congress should start looking for other excuses to justify its imminent defeat because the excuse of manipulated EVMs can’t be used anymore.

Bhatt asserted that Supreme Court’s decision regarding elections using EVMs and counting of VVPAT is very categorical and it should be accepted by all concerned as the truth. He claimed that there are some political parties which want the return of the days when the booths were looted. The entire opposition, including Congress, have been expressing their frustration over the continued defeats and were deliberately trying to lay the blame on the EVMs. But now the Supreme Court has made it clear that any doubts on the EVM process are completely baseless, and also termed 100 percent VVPAT as unnecessary. Therefore, the opposition should now stop its efforts to create confusion among the public.

The State President said that now the time has come that new reforms should be brought in the election process by removing all the doubts. So that it becomes easier for voters to vote and the country moves towards 100 percent voting.

Expressing sympathy with the Congress leaders of the state, he said that now they will have to find new excuses for their defeat in the ongoing elections the results of which will be declared on 4 June. Their big leaders including former CMs, are already saying that they can win if there is no glitch in the EVMs, he reminded.