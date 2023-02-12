BJP will emerge victorious in coming elections: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, and former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, inaugurated the two-day meeting of the District Working Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dehradun Mahanagar which was held at a private hotel here today.

On this occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi along with MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, inaugurated the exhibition depicting the public welfare schemes of the Modi government and also went through the exhibitions.

Later speaking on this occasion, Joshi appealed to all the office bearers and workers of the party to take the public welfare schemes of the central and state government to the person standing at the last rung of the society. He said that if the BJP has become the number one party in the country today, it is because of the committed party workers. Minister Joshi said that this is the reason that today the BJP has more than 18 crore members and the number of the party members is increasing day by day.

Joshi also added that along with the outline of the upcoming programmes in the committee meeting, discussion on coordination between the organisation and the government and the policies and public welfare schemes of the central and state governments needs to be held in earnest and the outcome taken to the people of Uttarakhand. He expressed confidence that in the upcoming civic elections and the Parliamentary elections, BJP will again emerge as the winner mainly on the strength of the party workers.

Many dignitaries including former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP Mahanagar President Siddharth Agarwal, Mahanagar General Secretary Surendra Rana, Vijendra Thapliyal were present.