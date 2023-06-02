BJP will hold massive door to door campaign: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 31 May: The BJP today released a list of party programmes to be conducted in the state under the month-long nationwide mass public relations campaign. Apart from this, while dividing the state into two clusters, programme in-charges were also announced at a press conference held by State BJP Chief Mahendra Bhatt at the State Party Headquarters, here, today.

Mahendra Bhatt said that missed call campaigns have been scheduled for door-to-door contact by the party workers. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a lot to Uttarakhand, now it is the state party unit’s turn to support him in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections. He claimed that the state party leaders and workers will work hard to achieve this goal of repeating the last time performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that for successful operation of the campaign, the state has been divided into two clusters, Ashwini Tyagi and Rekha Verma, state co-in-charges from the national party will manage the campaign for Kumaon division, while former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel and MP Vipin Thakur will lead the campaign in Garhwal division. To assist them, former State General Secretary Suresh Bhatt has been nominated for Kumaon while Anil Goyal has been nominated for Garhwal region.

Bhatt added that in the ‘Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan’, the aim of the party is to brief the head of each family about the achievements of the state and the union governments and to make them make a missed call on the mobile number 9090902024.

Bhatt added that from 1 to 5 June, a total of 7 media dialogues, social media influencer meets and discussion programmes with senior workers will be organised in all 5 Lok Sabha constituencies. Ashwini Tyagi will be present in Almora on 3 June, Dushyant Gautam, State in-charge will be present in Pithoragarh on 4 June, Nitin Patel will be present along with Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat in Srinagar on 1 June. Local MPs, all regional MLAs and public representatives will also be present in these programmes and will share information about their works.

Bhatt added that senior party leaders from the Centre and the state will also meet 1000 eminent persons in each Lok Sabha constituency and 75 eminent persons at each Vidhan Sabha level during the campaign and urge them to support the works of the government. Similarly, in the beneficiary conferences, the main responsibilities have been given to all the fronts, who have been informed about their role in today’s joint meeting. Yuva Morcha units will have to organise these meetings with the beneficiaries of various schemes related to youth and Mahila Morcha with women beneficiaries and OBC, Scheduled Caste and Tribal Morcha among the beneficiaries of their respective societies.

Bhatt stated that PM Modi will hold 51 public meetings across the country during the special campaign and the people of the state will also get the opportunity to hear him in a huge public rally to be organised in Uttarakhand soon. Apart from this, rallies will also be organised in all the Lok Sabha in the presence of senior central leaders. Special programmes will be held at the Vidhan Sabha level which will include meeting with trade bodies and on the occasion of Yoga Day, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Martyrdom Day, etc., apart from Door to Door Campaigning.

The State President said that this special campaign has already been launched with a huge rally of Prime Minister Modi in Ajmer today. State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, state spokespersons Suresh Joshi, Vinod Suyal, Vipin Kainthola, co-media in-charge Manik Nidhi Sharma and Rajendra Singh Negi were also present during the press conference.