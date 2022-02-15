BJP will retain power in U’khand: Kaushik

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 14 Feb: Speaking to media persons after the polling held in Uttarakhand today, BJP State President Madan Kaushik claimed that the way people had shown enthusiasm for polling, it was definitely making a comeback in the state and would retain power here. Expressing gratitude to the public for peaceful voting, he said that enthusiasm was seen among women, youth and elders in the hill area and they were happy with the development and welfare work done by the BJP Government in Uttarakhand.

Kaushik said that people had voted after being impressed by the works of the double engine government of BJP and put their stamp of approval on these works. He also claimed that, though the opposition had adopted many deceptive tactics to influence the election, the public expressed unwavering faith in the BJP. He said that the result of voting would definitely clear the misunderstanding of the Opposition.