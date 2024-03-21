BJP will secure at least 60% vote share in U’khand: Suresh Joshi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 20 Mar: BJP, with effect from today, began its regular election time press briefing in Uttarakhand. The inaugural election time press briefing was addressed by State Spokesman Suresh Joshi at Hotel NJ Portico, today, where the party has set up its election media centre. It was stated that the party will hold press conferences of senior leaders in all the districts of the state on completion of two years of the Dhami government.

Joshi reminded that all the surveys are showing that the BJP will garner more than 60 percent vote share in the state in the parliamentary polls which is going to be a remarkable achievement. He added that the party is however targeting 75 percent vote share in Uttarakhand on all the five seats.

Joshi said that all relevant information about contemporary political issues and upcoming election programmes of the party will be shared with the media every day till 17 April from the State Media Centre. As the government of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be completing its two-year term on 23 March, the party will go among the people and remind them about the public welfare and development works and historical decisions of its government.

Senior party leaders will interact with journalists in all the districts of the state, which is very important in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Through these, the party will try to take the public welfare schemes and all-round development works of the state government to the people.

Joshi added that, in the election related press conferences to be held across the state, major achievements of not only the state but also of the Modi Government at the Centre would also be discussed with the media. The priorities of the Centre, whether it is infrastructure development, or it is about making Uttarakhand shine on the world map through branding by PM Modi, or it is about ensuring the reach and benefit of welfare schemes to every section of the society, would be made known. The BJP Spokesman claimed that many historic and bold decisions have been taken by the Dhami government in these two years. Such decisions include the stringent anti-copying law, UCC, anti-conversion law and welfare schemes aimed at women empowerment. Strict action is being taken against love and land jihads, laws like reservations for the statehood activists or their dependants in the government jobs have been implemented.

He said that the party spokesperson will also communicate through media in all the 19 organisational districts in the next phase. Apart from this, all the media centres at Lok Sabha and district levels will start operating from tomorrow. Soon after receiving the travel schedules of senior leaders and central leaders from the Centre, communication will be established with all these media centres. State media in-charge Manveer Chauhan and co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi were also present at the press conference.