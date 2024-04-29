BJP will soon finalise panel of names for Municipal Polls: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP asks leaders to exercise restraint in comments on each other

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The BJP today directed some of its leaders to strictly follow restraint in speaking against each other. It may be recalled that, in the past few days, the statements of BJP leaders Kishore Upadhyay (MLA Tehri) and Dinesh Dhanai (former MLA Tehri) against each other, and of BJP MLA from Ranikhet Pramod Nainwal and BJP leader Kailash Pant (who is a Lal Batti holder) against each other have been making the headlines.

In this connection, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt had summoned all the party leaders concerned and held a meeting today with them. He is learnt to have directed them to be more tolerant of each other and exercise restraint and decorum in public life.

Later, addressing media persons, Bhatt claimed that all the leaders concerned have admitted to some “minor” misunderstandings between them and have assured the party that they would follow party discipline and restraint in future. Bhatt added that the leaders concerned had minor differences of opinion on certain issues but these were blown out of proportion by the media.

It may be recalled that, in the meeting held at the party headquarters here, today, State President Mahendra Bhatt made both the parties sit face to face and clarify the situation in each matter. Ranikhet MLA Pramod Nainwal, Kailash Pant, Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, former cabinet minister Dinesh Dhanai and State Executive Committee member Khem Singh Chauhan presented their respective views. Bhatt later claimed that the differences between these leaders had been amicably resolved. They would follow the discipline of the party and not make statements against each other in public or before the media instead of bringing the issues before the appropriate party forum.

Reminding that the Municipal Elections are likely to be held and notification likely to be issued soon, Bhatt said that the BJP will soon finalise panels of probable candidates with two to three names for each ward. Regarding the issue of hike in the power tariff, Bhatt claimed that the Congress was making an issue out of it, despite the fact that the hike has been nominal and that the power tariffs in other states, particularly in Congress ruled states, are higher than in Uttarakhand. He added that the BJP Government is committed to taking the state towards 100 percent power supply vis a vis the demand towards self-reliance in power generation.

While responding to the questions asked regarding the preparations for the civic elections, Bhatt said the party is fully geared up for the civic elections. All strategies regarding the election process are being finalised at the organisational level. The effort of the party is to ensure that as many eligble voters are added before the final voters list is declared. He claimed that, in many cases, names of a large number of voters are missing from the voters’ lists prepared for the ULB polls. In some cases, there are discrepancies between the voters’ lists for the General Elections and the Municipal Elections. This is being sorted out by the authorities.

Bhatt added that leaders in charge will soon be appointed to prepare a panel of names of candidates in every Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayat. After discussing with the District President, City President and all the office bearers of the party organisation, a panel of two to three names will be prepared for every ward and for the post of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons.