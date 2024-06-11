BJP will win both assembly byelections: Mahendra Bhatt

BJP welcomes bypoll declaration

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: Welcoming the announcement on assembly byelection dates, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that the party will get one-sided victories on both the seats.

In a statement issued today, Bhatt claimed that BJP has been managing continuous victories on all elections in the state and this trend will continue in the byelections too with comfortable majorities.

Bhatt claimed that after the bypolls, BJP will increase its number of seats from 47 to 49 in the state assembly. The blessings of the people are sure to be received this time too in view of the all-round development in the state under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Bhatt claimed that the victory trend for the BJP in Uttarakhand will continue in the by-polls too. Uttarakhand is moving rapidly towards becoming a leading state, for which the BJP has been continuously getting the blessings of the people. Bhatt reminded that, even before this, after a thumping victory in the 2022 assembly elections, the party has won the byelections of Champawat and Bageshwar with a thumping majority. Similarly, the victory with record votes on all five seats in the Lok Sabha elections confirms that the lotus is sure to bloom in Badrinath and Manglaur seats as well.

Regarding the election preparations, he said that the party has already appointed assembly in-charges for both the vacant seats. While Chaudhary Ajit Singh has been given the responsibility of Manglaur, Vijay Kapruvan has been given the responsibility of Badrinath seat. Soon, meetings will be started with the workers at the booth level in the respective assembly regarding the election strategy. Along with this, to take forward the process of candidate selection, a team of observers will be sent to the area which will prepare a panel of possible names on the basis of the opinion of local party workers and regional, social equations. On which the Parliamentary Board will consider and announce the names of the party’s authorised candidates.