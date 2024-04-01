BJP working to win every polling booth in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun 30 Mar: State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt informed the media during his visit to Tehri and Uttarkashi today that the strategy of booth, Panna level strategy, street meeting and meetings of PM and other leaders are being implemented with the aim of winning all the booths.
During his stay in Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, Bhatt chaired meetings of the Election Management Committee and Core Committee of Pratapnagar of Tehri Lok Sabha and Yamunotri Assembly. Meeting in respect of Yamunotri was held in Pipalmadi of Chinyalisaur and in Lambgaon in respect of Pratapnagar assembly segment.
Bhatt informed that the election management and assembly level team, assembly convenor, co-convenor, in-charge, district president were present in this meeting.
During the meeting, the State President inspired the BJP workers and called upon them to ensure win of all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Bhatt called on the party workers to work at the booth level to increase the percentage of votes polled in the last Lok Sabha elections. Bhatt said that the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the country in 2024 are very important for the country and the party. This election is going to decide the future of the country. Every Lok Sabha seat in the country is important for BJP. PM Modi has resolved to make India a developed country by 2047, in which all concerned will have to give his or her 100 percent contribution. Along with making a self-reliant India, India needs also to be a world leader.
BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that the state government is fulfilling every guarantee of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While infusing new energy among the workers, Chauhan said that the organisation has finalised the campaign programme for the Lok Sabha elections. From booth to division, workers will have to participate in the elections with full strength. At the booth level, the party workers have to focus on increasing votes by 10 percent.