BJP working to win every polling booth in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 30 Mar: State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt informed the media during his visit to Tehri and Uttarkashi today that the strategy of booth , Panna level strategy, street meeting and meetings of PM and other leaders are being implemented with the aim of winning all the booths.

During his stay in Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, Bhatt chaired meetings of the Election Management Committee and Core Committee of Pratapnagar of Tehri Lok Sabha and Yamunotri Assembly. Meeting in respect of Yamunotri was held in Pipalmadi of Chinyalisaur and in Lambgaon in respect of Pratapnagar assembly segment.

Bhatt informed that the election management and assembly level team, assembly convenor, co-convenor, in-charge, district president were present in this meeting.