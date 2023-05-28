BJP’s 9 year rule better than 60 years rule of Congress: Suresh Joshi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 May: BJP today claimed that its rule of 9 years at the Centre has been way better than the 60 year rule of Congress at the Centre. BJP also claimed that Congress has raised 9 questions over 9 year rule of Modi Government at the Centre, but it is forgetting the misrule and scams committed during its own 60 years of rule at the Centre. BJP’s State Spokesman Suresh Jothi was speaking informally at the BJP State Headquarters here today on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Modi Government at the Centre.

While talking to journalists in an informal conversation here, Suresh Joshi claimed that Congress has tied a band of narrow politics and agenda around its eyes and is therefore unable to see the all-round development that has been happening in the country and the state in past 9 years . The Congress has also turned away its eyes from the fact that India’s reputation and credibility at the global level has been rising sharply under Modi during past 9 years . Joshi the Congress leaders were deliberately behaving like Gandhi’s three monkeys who can neither see anything around them, nor hear anything good and also can’t admit the reality. Joshi said that recently too, top leaders from countries like US, Australia, Britain and even Ukraine honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a manner that made every Indian feel proud at the country’s respect and credibility reaching unprecedented level. India has overtaken many developed countries in improving its position from ninth largest economy to the fifth largest economy. India also led the rest of the world in dealing with Corona pandemic and even helped a large number of countries face the pandemic in a better way. However, the Congress leaders have developed myopia and can’t see or admit all these developments. At the time when the economy of all countries including that of US and European countries is undergrowing a serious crisis after the Corona pandemic, India remains the only country in the world which is moving forward strongly in economic growth. This, Joshi asserted, is not merely the claim of the BJP but all the recent reports of credit rating agencies point out so. But the Congress does not want to see all this because their political digestion gets spoiled, in case they have to admit this.

Suresh Joshi claimed that BJP remains committed to ensure welfare of the poor and common man of the country. In order to ensure proper treatment to the poor of serious ailments through schemes like Atal Ayushman Scheme and so many other schemes have been launched are being sincerely implemented for the welfare of the poor. Joshi further sought to remind that those who are alleging huge inflation in the country should see the situation in the rest of the world and also need to remember that India’s inflation is well controlled.

Joshi sought to blame Congress for the corruption and reminded that the corruption during the 10 year UPA rule was unprecedented and it was the time when huge scam after scam was coming to the fore almost every day which was eating into the country’s resources like termite. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a corruption-free system is effectively working.

Joshi claimed that Congress has become weak and old party due to continuous factionalism and internal bickering. The memory of its leaders has also weakened considerably and this is the reason, why they are unable to recall their grand corruption while levelling baseless allegations against the BJP Government. It was the Congress governments at the Centre which was unable to take on China but instead of introspecting, the Congress leaders wrongly and falsely accuse BJP Government of having weal stand regarding China. Joshi reminded that thousands of hectares of India’s prestigious land was lost to China during the Nehru rule . Some years ago when India was having standoff with China at the borders of Galwan, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was having a secret dinner party with Chinese diplomats at Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. The Congress leaders also like to raise the issue of unemployment, while failing to see that highest unemployment figures in the country are from two Congress ruled states namely Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP Spokesman claimed that the all-round development taking place in the country is visible to the 140 crore people of the country everyday, when they are travelling either by road, rail or air or when the students are attending government educational institutions or when some poor get free treatment of top level free of cost under Ayushman Health Scheme. Over 80 crores of people are beneficiaries of the PM Anna Yojana or mothers and while those from Antyodaya families are getting free gas cylinders. The farmers also get benefits under Kisan Sammaan Nidhi. The Congress leaders never remember that these schemes are working perfectly well.