BJP’s election campaign continues amid snowfall

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Feb: The election campaign is intensifying in Uttarakhand. All political parties are campaigning at their own level. Even after heavy snowfall here, party activists under BJP leaders Mayank Joshi, Mohan Petwal, former Municipal President OP Uniyal, Mahila Morcha President Pushpa Padiyar and Yuva Morcha General Secretary Ravindra Rawat campaigned in the midst of it. They raised slogans and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal said there are only a few days left for the elections, in such a situation, not a single worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to waste the time, even in the midst of heavy snowfall. If they are to be believed, MLA Ganesh Joshi did not take rest even for a day in 5 years, but gave his full time to public service. So, now, the workers are working day and night for him.