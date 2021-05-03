BJP’s Mahesh Jeena wins Salt bypoll

By Our Staff Reporter

Almora, 2 May: The bypoll to the Salt Vidhan Sabha Constituency, here, was won today by BJP candidate Mahesh Jeena by a margin of 4697 votes. The seat fell vacant because of the death of incumbent Surendra Singh Jeena. Mahesh Jeena is his brother.

Mahesh Jeena received 21,874 votes, while Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi got 17,177 votes. Other candidates could not even get a thousand votes.

The Salt seat has a total of 95,241 voters of which 43.28 percent cast their votes in this bypoll. Counting began at 8 a.m. and was held in eleven rounds. Jeena maintained a lead from the start. The other candidates were Jagdish Chandra (493 votes), Nand Kishore (209), Pan Singh (346), Shiv Singh Rawat (466), Surendra Singh (620). NOTA received 721 votes. Rejected votes amounted to 63.