BJP’s Shakti Kendra Conference held in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 21 Mar: The BJP, which is preparing for Mission 2023 and ‘24, is continuously working on the strategy of strengthening its booth level units. In the entire country, including Uttarakhand, the district and provincial level officials have once again turned towards the centres of power. These officials are coming face to face with the booth level workers and understanding their problems. Along with this, in view of the upcoming municipal and Lok Sabha elections, the public welfare schemes of the state and central government are being shared as a strategy to reach the public and help connect the voters with the benefits of the schemes of the Central Government.

The booth empowerment programme is being seen as the final rehearsal for the municipal and the Lok Sabha elections. In this context, a Shakti Kendra Sammelan was organised for the Shakti Kendras in Mussoorie. Mussoorie in-charge Ratan Chauhan and Mussoorie BJP President Rakesh Rawat inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

BJP leaders Satish Dhaudiyal, Pushpa Padiyar, Anil Singh ‘Annu’ and Sumit Bhandari addressed the gathering.

Addressing the workers present at the Booth Empowerment Campaign, Rakesh Rawat appealed to the workers to take the public welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the masses in order to make their respective booths the best informed. He said that the Amrit Utsav of Independence has begun in the country and work is being done to make India a world guru in the coming times. He said that, in 2024, the BJP would form the government again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning more than 400 seats. He said that during this entire campaign, he is meeting the general public and interacting with the beneficiaries of the schemes of the central government.

On this occasion, feedback was shared on the work done at the booth levek. An action plan was also prepared regarding the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat. The Keynote Speaker on this occasion was Amit Panwar. Divisional President Rakesh Rawat, General Secretary Kushal Rana, Narendra Melwan, Satish Dhoundiyal, Shakti Centre Convenor Amit Bhatt, Ramesh Khanduri, Jashoda Sharma, Anita Saxena, Sita Panwar, Promila Negi, Pushpa Padiyar, Rajeshwari Negi, Amit Panwar, Anil Singh Annu, Sumit Bhandari, Vijay Bindwal, Vijay Butola, Rakesh Thakur, Gajendra Singh, Jyoti Pundir, Bhim Pundir, Naresh Kumar and others were present on the occasion.