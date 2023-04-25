BK Birla School wins tie in ‘PC Batta Memorial Cricket Tournament’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: The first match of the day in the ‘5th All India PC Batta Memorial Cricket Tournament, 2023’ was played between DPS, Solan and BK Birla School, Pune. The toss was won by DPS, which elected to bat first posting a total of 108/10 in 20 overs. Gaurav Negi, their captain- wicket-keeper, scored the most 49 runs in as many deliveries. Varad Saraf took the most 2 wickets for BK Birla in his 4 overs at an economy rate of 5.25. In response, BK Birla achieved this total in 15 overs for the loss of 1 wicket. Prathamesh Waghmare played a fantastic innings of 69 runs for his team for which he was awarded the Player of the Match award.