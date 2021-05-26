Black Fungus cases to be treated only at dedicated hospitals: CS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 May: Chief Secretary Om Prakash today has issued an order instructing that black fungus cases in Covid patients would be treated in designated hospitals only. The Chief Secretary’s order reveals that 12 hospitals, all of them being Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) of the government sector, have been authorised to treat patients with Black Fungus infection. All the Medical Superintendents of the hospitals concerned have been directed to make arrangements for treatment of Black Fungus infection with immediate effect.

In addition, about 15,000 injections of Amphotericin are reportedly being made available to the government by 26 May so that there is no shortage of the antifungal injections. So far, over 120 cases of Black Fungus infection have been reported in Uttarakhand, most of the patients being diabetic.